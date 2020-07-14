Report: US-Canada border to remain closed another month

Signs Hang on the entrance way to Canada via the Rainbow Bridge, Wednesday, March 18, 2020, in Niagara Falls N.Y., President Donald Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau have agreed to close the U.S Canada border to non-Essential travel in order to slow the spread of the coronavirus, but trade will not be affected. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

(WSYR-TV) — The border between the United States and Canada is expected to remain closed until August 21.

Two sources in the Canadian Government tell CNN the border closing, which was set to expire July 21 would be extended another month by mutual agreement.

The border has been closed since March to all but essential travelers because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The border closing extension will also come with stepped-up enforcement of the essential travel only policy and health monitoring by Canadian officials of those entering Canada.

CNN reports polls in Canada report a large majority of Canadians would like to see the border with the U.S. to remain closed for the foreseeable future.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford echoed concerns about reopening the border. “I see these numbers from Florida and they’re staggering, 15,000 people who contracted COVID in a day, that is scary,” Ford said during a Monday press conference. “But we’re being pretty vigilant we aren’t rushing into anything; we’re opening up slowly.”

A State Department official says the U.S. has nothing to announce yet on the status of the Canadian border.

