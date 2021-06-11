Reported bomb threat shuts down Camillus Target, heavy police presence; All clear now given

CAMILLUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A bomb threat was called into 911 dispatchers for the Target in Camillus, and Camillus police, OCSO as well as Geddes and Solvay police responded.
K9s from New York State Police, Onondaga County Sheriff’s deputies and Syracuse police arrived on the scene to evacuate the store.
After searching the property, the Camillus police tweeted that they have cleared the store of any devices and the staff will be returning soon.
