Reported bomb threat shuts down Camillus Target, heavy police presence; All clear now given

CAMILLUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A bomb threat was called into 911 dispatchers for the Target in Camillus, and Camillus police, OCSO as well as Geddes and Solvay police responded.

Please avoid the area of Target in Fairmount. There is a heavy police presence regarding a call.

Continue to follow us on Twitter as more formation as it becomes available. pic.twitter.com/dFmksdma7z — Camillus Police (@camilluspolice) June 11, 2021

K9s from New York State Police, Onondaga County Sheriff’s deputies and Syracuse police arrived on the scene to evacuate the store.

After searching the property, the Camillus police tweeted that they have cleared the store of any devices and the staff will be returning soon.

Update:

The store has been cleared of any devices & the staff will be returning soon. Please give them some time to get the store back operational before visiting Target. CPD Detectives will be handling the investigation.

Thank you all for your patience. — Camillus Police (@camilluspolice) June 11, 2021

Check back here for updates as they become available.