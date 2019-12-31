Armed man taken to hospital after being shot by Syracuse police

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse ambulance and fire crews were dispatched to the 700 block of Grant Boulevard at approximately 5 p.m. on Tuesday to reports of an officer-involved shooting.

The shooting occurred near the corner of Grant Blvd. and Durston Ave.

A 30-year-old male victim was transported via ambulance to a nearby hospital with injuries, but the severity of his injuries are unknown. The victim was conscious and breathing when he was loaded into the ambulance.

The police officer was not injured.

Officers were called to the scene to a report of a man “menacing” other people with “edged weapons.” When officers arrived, they were confronted by the man with the weapon, and officers shot the suspect. Once the suspect was on the ground, officers began giving aid to the suspect.

Currently, there is a massive police presence on the scene.

Below is an interview from the scene with Syracuse Police First Deputy Chief Joe Cecile.

This is a developing story and NewsChannel 9 will update the story when more details become available.

