911 Dispatchers: Reported shooting near Walmart in Town of Camillus

TOWN OF CAMILLUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County 911 dispatchers say that a shooting has occurred in the vicinity of the Walmart in the Town of Camillus.
The 911 Center said the call came in around 8:11 p.m.
The incident happened near the intersection of Vanida Drive and Kasson Road.
NewsChannel 9 has a crew heading that way and will update this story with the latest information.
