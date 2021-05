SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County 911 dispatchers tell NewsChannel 9 that a stabbing occurred at the Skyline Apartments on Thursday evening.

The incident happened around 9:30pm. Dispatchers say a person was taken to the hospital but their condition is not known. NewsChannel 9 has reached out to Syracuse Police for further details.

If you can help, call investigators at (315) 442-5222.