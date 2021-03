SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Police Department responded to a reported stabbing on the 1000-block of James Street just before 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.

When a NewsChannel 9 photographer was at the scene, there was a lot of police activity, including a crime scene van.

Onondaga County 911 dispatch says a man in his 30s was transported to the hospital. There is no word on his condition.