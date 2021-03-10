Reported stabbing on North State Street

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The Syracuse Police Department is investigating a reported stabbing that happened on the 500-block of North State Street. That is near East Belden, on the city’s near northeast side.

The incident happened around 6:20 p.m. on Wednesday and a large police presence was there when a NewsChannel 9 crew arrived at the scene.

There is no other information regarding the extent of injuries or potential suspects. If you saw what happened, give the police a call at (315) 442-5222.