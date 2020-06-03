Interactive Maps

Reports: SUNY Chancellor Kristina Johnson to resign

(WSYR-TV) — The Albany Times Union has reported that SUNY Chancellor Kristina Johnson is preparing to resign.

The newspaper cited two state officials with knowledge of the situation.

Those officials said Johnson intends to become President of Ohio State University.

The paper said it obtained an unsigned resignation letter addressed to SUNY’s chair. The letter says Johnson has agreed to become president starting September 1.

