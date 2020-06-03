Reports: SUNY Chancellor Kristina Johnson to resign

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) -- Across New York State, there have been peaceful protests and some violent ones as people mourn the killing of George Floyd and seek justice.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo says protesters are rightly outraged, but he's asking them to be calm and peaceful. He's also asking them to follow COVID-19 precautions as they protest. He says the looting and criminal activity should be looked at separately from the protests and needs to be "stopped immediately."