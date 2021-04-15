Republican lawmakers and restaurateurs calling to end curfew

FILE – In this Feb. 11, 2021, file photo, Edith Cordova, co-owner of Cinco de Mayo restaurant, delivers food for customers dining outside in New York. Not waiting for more federal help, states have been approving their own coronavirus aid packages, spending hundreds of millions of dollars to help residents and business owners devastated by the the pandemic’s economic fallout. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Assembly Republicans are joining restaurant industry leaders from across the state for a press conference at 11 a.m. The Assembly GOP wants to end the 11 p.m. curfew on bars and restaurants.

Republican Assembly Leader Will Barclay and members of his minority conference are also challenging the ongoing emergency powers of Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who on Wednesday announced the curfew would move to midnight starting next week. In a statement, Barclay and the minority conference say they question Cuomo’s justification for continuing the curfew.

The virtual press conference will take place via Zoom and is only open to the media. However, it will also be livestreamed via Facebook. NEWS10’s Corina Cappabianca will cover the briefing and have more info later in the day.

NEWS10 also expects to hear from restaurant and bar owners about other restrictions still in place. For example, some restaurateurs say that they are severely limited by space even as capacity limits lifting. Alcohol sales also must be accompanied by food orders.

As of April 5, the curfew was lifted for casinos, pool halls, bowling alleys, and gyms. Assembly members slated to appear at the press conference include Barclay and Assemblyman Christopher S. Friend. The restaurant leaders are: