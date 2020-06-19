Rescue Mission Alliance terminates several employees due to major financial losses

(WSYR-TV) — Rescue Mission Alliance has terminated several employees due to major financial losses from coronavirus.

Tori Shires, the Chief Development Officer at Rescue Mission Alliance, has confirmed with NewsChannel 9 that the company has terminated 21 staff members.

According to Shires, this is due to the financial impact of losing their major revenue stream, Thrifty Shopper store sales, for two-and-a-half months.

Store sales make up over 60 percent of their annual budget for the programs that provide meals and shelter to people in the community.

Shires sent along the following statement:

“Yes, I can confirm that today, the Rescue Mission sadly eliminated the positions for 21 staff members. The financial impact of losing our major revenue stream (Thrifty Shopper store sales) for 2.5 months was unimaginable. Store sales make up over 60 percent of our annual operating budget for programs that provide meals and shelter to the most vulnerable men, women, and children in our community. Despite receiving PPP dollars to help cover payroll and some expenses, and the incredible generosity of businesses, foundations, and individuals in Central New York and beyond, the budget gap was just too great to overcome. In order to avoid closing programs, and with the continued uncertainty surrounding COVID-19, eliminating these positions was a difficult, but necessary choice to balance our budget moving forward.”