Rescue Mission lays off hundreds of employees amid COVID-19 outbreak

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Rescue Mission Alliance laid off 285 of its nearly 300 employees Monday. A spokesperson for the organization said those layoffs will begin Sunday, but the employees will be paid through this workweek.

The decision coming after Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s executive order, which calls for all non-essential employees in the state to stay home.

While most of the program staff will continue to work directly with clients, they’ve been forced to close their Thrifty Shopper stores throughout Central New York. Those stores make up more than half of the revenue for the Rescue Mission.

During this time and always, the Rescue Mission is still looking for donations from the public. If you’d like to help, click this link.