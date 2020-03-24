SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Rescue Mission Alliance laid off 285 of its nearly 300 employees Monday. A spokesperson for the organization said those layoffs will begin Sunday, but the employees will be paid through this workweek.
The decision coming after Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s executive order, which calls for all non-essential employees in the state to stay home.
While most of the program staff will continue to work directly with clients, they’ve been forced to close their Thrifty Shopper stores throughout Central New York. Those stores make up more than half of the revenue for the Rescue Mission.
During this time and always, the Rescue Mission is still looking for donations from the public. If you’d like to help, click this link.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- LIVE: Reaction to Olympics postponement, and why the decision took so long
- Rescue Mission lays off hundreds of employees amid COVID-19 outbreak
- Storm Team Academy: Fact or folklore? Red sky at morning, sailors take warning
- News on the Go: 3/24/20
- Money in Your Pocket: 3/24/20
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App