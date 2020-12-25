Rescue Mission makes 2,000 to-go meals for Christmas

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The Rescue Mission in Syracuse made 2,000 to-go meals for people in need this Christmas.

The bags included a warm meal, pie, and candy. 100 volunteers delivered all the meals on Christmas morning. They also provided dinner for residents at the shelter.

Dan Sieburg, the Executive Director for the Rescue Mission says their goal this year was to make the holidays a little brighter. “When people get a to-go meal, it’s just that nice connection with somebody even for a brief moment when it’s just ‘Happy Holidays’ and ‘Merry Christmas.'”

He added, “some individuals that we deliver to may not have someone else knock on their door today, so we recognize everyone that’s home that they’re not alone through this.”

If you would like to donate, click here.