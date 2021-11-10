Rescue Mission opens largest Thrifty Shopper retail store in Liverpool

LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Rescue Mission Alliance of Syracuse opened a new Thrifty Shopper store in Liverpool on Wednesday, celebrating 60 years of thrifty.

The grand opening of the new location kicked off with a ribbon cutting ceremony. The first 150 customers received small giveaways. The Rescue Mission has 18 Thrifty Shopper stores, including two 3fifteen stores in nine counties across Upstate New York. The stores offer affordable clothing, generating income to support the organization’s programs and services to end hunger and homelessness.

The new store is located inside the former Herb Phillipson’s space at 7421 Oswego Road in Hiawatha Plaza on Route 57.