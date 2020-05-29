Rescue Mission preparing to reopen Thrifty Shopper stores

LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Retail stores like the Thrifty Shopper locations, which are owned by the Rescue Mission, have been eager to get the green light for a Phase Two re-opening, which they happen to be a part of.

Without much guidance from the state for a Phase Two reopening, those at the Rescue Mission were hoping to open their Thrifty Shopper stores by June 1. After hearing from local leaders Thursday afternoon saying Central New York is ready for that process, they decided to open sooner and chose Friday as the opening date. Except, after hearing from the governor late Thursday night, they are now on standby with the rest of us, waiting for that final green light from the experts.

In the meantime, for months, the Rescue Mission has been prepping their stores for a reopening. They will have to look over those new guidelines released late Thursday night and implement those. But NewsChannel 9 was able to get into one of their stores to see what they’ve been working on.

First things first, once you enter the store, there is a sign asking customers over the age of two to wear a mask. The stores are offering gloves for those who want them. There is a sanitization station where people can wipe down their carts before entering the store, plus social distancing markers for when you’re in line and plexi glass at the registers.

These stores have been closed since March and the Rescue Mission has been wondering what the future of their business looks like, as these stores make up 60% of their revenue.

“Without your donations, without your purchases, the rescue mission can’t survive. I mean it is literally how we go about housing people every day, sheltering them, and feeding them,” said Tori Shires, Chief Development Officer of the Rescue Mission.

Those at the Rescue Mission have been doing some curbside and online retail, even opening up a Poshmark store.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow Julia LeBlanc on Twitter @JuliaLeBlancNC9.