Rescue Mission Syracuse changes operations to protect against COVID-19

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — As a direct response to an executive order from Gov. Andrew Cuomo, the Rescue Mission has laid off 285 people this week. But COVID-19 has impacted the way the non-profit runs its entire operation.

“Everybody is saying if you can stay at home and have no contact with people that’s the best thing you can do,” said Dan Sieburg, CEO of the Rescue Mission Alliance. “Alright well, these people don’t have a home and they have tons of contact with people. So it’s not a good environment. But I don’t know what else could possibly be done at this point in time.”

Siegburg is doing what he can to protect his employees and clients. Following orders from the governor, the Rescue Mission is changing the way things are done at the shelter, the adult home, and the food service center.

They’ve separated the beds as much as possible, checking everyone’s temperature, and cleaning often. At the food service center, they’re serving to-go meals, making an exception for those who live in the shelter or other rescue mission homes. Only 50 people in that category can sit in the dining hall at any one point in time.

But when it comes to protecting the staff, only those who work at the adult home are required to wear masks, as that’s where their most vulnerable population lives.

If it was up to Sieburg, he said he wishes he could provide more protective equipment.

“It’s hard encouraging and asking staff to come and work in environments like this and putting themself at risk and their safety,” Sieburg said.

Sieburg said he has told his employees to let him know if they feel uncomfortable in their current position to see if something could be worked out. However, he said day after day, the staff continues to show up as they know their work is necessary to continue to care for and protect the homeless.

“I won’t ask our employees to do anything I won’t do or anything I haven’t done. So, I try to lead by example and understand that there are limitations to everybody. So I’m not going to ask employees to really feel unsafe or put themselves in a bad situation,” Sieburg said.

Onondaga County representatives have reached out to Sieburg to tell him the county will support the Rescue Mission financially during these trying times to make sure the shelter and food service center remain open.

During this time and always, the Rescue Mission is still looking for donations from the public.

