Rescue Mission to hold its 16th annual Ride and Run for the Rescue on Saturday

LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Rescue Mission will hold its 16th annual Ride and Run for the Rescue at Long Branch Park on Saturday, August 31.

Bicyclists, runners, and walkers of all skills and ages are invited by the Rescue Mission to participate.

Rescue Mission officials say that this event is their largest fundraiser of the year and revenues from the event go toward meals for those at risk of hunger, helping provide an estimated 40,000 meals over the summer months.

Ride and Run for the Rescue offers five bicycle foutes ranging in length from 62 miles to a two-mile family fun ride, as well as a USATF-certified 5l run/walk.

The event will include music, raffles, ice cream, and more. Registration includes breakfast by Bagelicious, Starbucks, and lunch.

Registration is required and can be completed online or by calling (315)-701-3891.

The event schedule is as follows:

6:00 a.m. ………………………………………………………………………… Bike Ride Registration

6:00 – 11:00 a.m. ……………………………………Breakfast by Bagelicious; coffee by Starbucks

7:00 a.m. …………………………………………………………………………… 5K Run Registration

7:00 a.m. …………………………………………………………………………….…… 62-mile Ride

8:00 a.m. …………………………………………………………………………………. 40-mile Ride

9:00 a.m. ………………………………………………………………….……………… 20-mile Ride

9:00 – 1:00 p.m. ………………………………………………….……. Raffle Tent open/Raffle Drawing

9:30 a.m. …………………………………………………………………………..…………….. 5K

10:00 a.m. ……………………………………………………………………..…………. 10-mile Ride

10:30 a.m. ……………………………………………………………………… 2-mile Family Fun Ride

11:00 – 2:00 p.m. ……………………………………………………………… Lunch provided!