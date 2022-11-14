SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — National Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week is from November 12-20 and the Rescue Mission has been working to help people throughout the Central New York region who face those hardships.

In honor of the national week, the Rescue Mission will hold its 11th annual Hope Awards dinner on Thursday, November 17 at the Marriott Syracuse Downtown.

After celebrating its 135th anniversary in September, the Rescue Mission will hold this awards ceremony to honor the achievements of 27 men and women who have used the Rescue Mission’s services. Not only will they recognize these people for using their services, but for their extraordinary progress from the hardships they have faced as well.

The Hope Awards will also recognize organizations and people who have helped to put the Rescue Mission’s hope into reality through shelter, food, clothing and more.

According to the Rescue Mission, this year’s community honorees include:

Clarence L. Jordan Hope Award: Syracuse Police Department and Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office

Syracuse Police Department and Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office Community Hope Awards: Helping Hands for Forgotten Feet (Upstate Medical University) and Beautiful Mess Ministries

Helping Hands for Forgotten Feet (Upstate Medical University) and Beautiful Mess Ministries Individual Hope Awards: Mike and Nancy Lyon for their volunteer service and Dr. Alejandro Garcia for his service on the Rescue Mission Board of Directors.

An average of 9,000 people across the Syracuse, Auburn and Binghamton regions are assisted by the Rescue Mission annually.

The region’s largest emergency shelter is located in Syracuse and it is the only local organization that serves three meals a day, 365 days a year.

Making over 220,00 meals annually, the Rescue Mission also offers permanent support housing through its Crossroads Adult Home and Gifford Place residences.

A 10-bed Runaway and Homeless Youth Shelter is planned to open in 2023 to expand the Rescue Mission’s efforts.