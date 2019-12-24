Rescue Mission to serve around 2,000 meals on Christmas Day

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Rescue Mission will be busy on Christmas Day serving up its annual Christmas meal for around 2,000 people.
With the help of hundreds of volunteers, meals will be served at their food service center and some meals will also be delivered to those who need them.
The holiday meal includes the classics like turkey, stuffing, and mashed potatoes.
The first meals will be served at 10:45 a.m.
