Rescue operation underway after 2 people go over Carpenter Falls

CAYUGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — 911 dispatchers tell NewsChannel 9 that a rescue operation is underway.
According to dispatch, two people went over Carpenter Falls in the Town of Niles.
NewsChannel 9 was told that multiple fire departments are on the scene.
There is no word on injuries or how the accident happened.
