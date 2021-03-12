Researchers have new lab to study infectious diseases

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Researchers will now have a place to work with highly dangerous pathogens at the new Vector Biocontainment Laboratory at SUNY Upstate Medical.

Laboratory Director Dr. Saravanan Thangamani said, “You can actually work with these dangerous pathogens after infecting mosquitoes and ticks with them. So basically, you can work with infected mosquitoes and ticks very safely. We will contain them inside.”

Royale Scuderi is the Executive Director of CNY Lyme and Tick-Bourne Disease Alliance. She has had Lyme disease and babesia, another tick-borne disease. This facility gives her hope.

“Testing ticks to know what pathogens they have, that’s information for doctors to know how to treat them properly,” Scuderi added. “Tracking the spread of ticks, also by doing that and this lab is doing real hands-on research that’s going to help us develop better diagnostics, better treatment.”

This lab will also be used to study COVID-19 and variants in an effort to prevent the next pandemic.

“We are going to investigate new, emerging pathogens, investigate detail and detail with them in such a way that we’ll be able to respond in case new emergents happen,” said Dr. Thangamani.

The lab is expected to be fully operational at the beginning of April. Before then, the lab will have to be commissioned and inspected.

The facility cost $7.6 million and was funded by New York State investment.