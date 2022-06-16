(WSYR-TV) — The City of Oswego will begin hosting Sunset Tiki Tours in the Oswego Harbor Friday, July 1.

Reservations are first-come, first-served and will start to be taken Friday, June 17. Tours will go from July 1 through Labor Day and run Wednesday through Sunday from 7 – 9 p.m.

“Bringing Sunset Tiki Tours to Oswego is another special promotional initiative we bring to the community to attract more people to Oswego’s waterfront, while giving our residents more fun activities throughout the summer,” said Mayor Billy Barlow. “Sunset Tiki Tours bring a new, unique experience to Central New York, and again puts our downtown revitalization work and transformation of the waterfront in the spotlight for all to see. I know these tours will be popular, successful, and add to the new energy and ambience we have brought to Oswego.”

Each tour can hold six passengers for $200. Guests will be required to bring their own food and drinks.