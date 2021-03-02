Reservations no longer required for Clinton Square Ice Rink

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Advance registration is no longer needed to skate at the Clinton Square Ice Rink. Patrons will be admitted on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Skaters will be allowed on the ice for 90 minutes per paid admission with a limit of 50 skaters at a time. Anyone 12 years old and younger must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. All children under the age of 18 will need supervision of a parent to be on the premises after dark.

Anyone interested in skating is asked to call 315-423-0129 to check ice conditions. The Clinton Square Ice Rink is open Mondays through Sundays from 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. The skating season usually runs through mid-March.

Skating at Meachem Ice Rink still requires reservations to be made in advance. Sunnycrest Ice Rink is closed for the season due to COVID-19 restrictions.

