Resident burned, firefighter injured in Syracuse house fire

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Clutter and flames led to two injuries, including a firefighter, after a crew battle a fire at 116 Milnor Avenue, the Syracuse Fire Department says. 

Thursday morning, around 11:45 a.m., SFD responded to a structure fire and found smoke coming from the first floor of a single-family home after the fire began in the kitchen. 

SFD says heavy clutter in the home made it difficult for firefighters in the initial moments of a 30-minute battle. The four residents all made it outside of the home before crews arrived, but one was burned. Three others were taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation. A firefighter was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries where he was treated and released.  

The local chapter of the American Red Cross will be assisting displaced occupants of the home with shelter and other needs. 

