Resident chronicles life inside a nursing home during a pandemic

(WSYR-TV) — Life has been extremely difficult for families who have loved ones in nursing homes and the folks who have been living in the homes during the pandemic.

NewsChannel 9 spoke with one resident who is chronicling his life inside one Central New York facility and how COVID-19 has compounded the feelings of loneliness.

62-year-old Thomas Phillips hasn’t seen any of his family members since March.

“When the COVID started, we though it would be three or four months,” said Phillips. “Now, it is going on to a year where we haven’t seen our relatives.”

He has been in his nursing home, alone. For months, Phillips said the internet and watching TV have been the only ways to pass the time.

It’s been very lonely and boring. There’s nothing to do. And it has gotten to the point where nobody wants to do anything anyway. I just want to stay in my room. Until it all gets back open, there’s nothing to do. Thomas Phillips

He has been using a Facebook page to document what he and others are going through in his nursing home.

Phillips said the staff is doing all they can, but with the restrictions on visiting — and fear of the virus — his day-to-day feels like a standstill.