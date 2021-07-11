Residential building fees waived in the City of Oswego from now until Labor Day

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– If you’re a resident of the city of Oswego, that home project you’ve been wanting to do just got a little cheaper.

Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow announced Sunday that fees for residential building permits will be waived from now until Labor Day.

This gesture was made to encourage homeowners to reinvest in their properties and give people’s pockets a break.

This comes as American consumers continue to return to normalcy and prices continue to soar. Prices across the board have increased 5% from last May, the biggest 12-month inflation spike since 2008.

Whether it’s repainting your house or adding a new addition, the building permits can get pricey and the cost of materials is still on the rise.

Lumber has skyrocketed more than 300% since last April.

“Yeah a lot of building permits are pulled in July and August, the kids are out of school the parents are home and they have summer vacation and good weather to get some projects done around the house, so it’s definitely the appropriate time to do it and again I think depending on the size of your project especially if it’s a multiple-room remodel or renovating an entire house, the price of the permit can be a pretty decent size so we hope by eliminating this fee for summer, maybe that’s the extra nudge somebody needs to get a project done,” Mayor Barlow said.

Commercial building permits will also be reduced in price from now until Labor Day and Barlow added rental permits have gone up 300% in the city of Oswego from five years ago.