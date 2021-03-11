Residents 60+ invited to sign up for Cortland County/Kinney Drugs clinic

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — With the recent change in eligibility, Cortland County and Kinney Drugs is inviting anyone who is 60 years or older to sign up for a COVID-19 vaccine appointment at their clinic.

The Cortland County Area Agency on Aging and Kinney Drugs have partnered for a vaccination clinic at Homer High School to be able to provide a local location for the senior population.

Anyone interested in registering for the event can call 607-756-3415 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. by March 16.

Seniors who are already on the Cortland County’s 60+ list will be contacted directly about receiving an appointment.

