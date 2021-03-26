Residents encouraged to participate in Lyme disease and tick survey

(WSYR-TV) — A study is being conducted by the CNY Lyme and Tick-Borne Disease Alliance and Research & Marketing Strategies to gather community feedback on the awareness and knowledge of Lyme and other tick-borne diseases.

“We are about to head into the summer months when tick activity increases significantly, so this research is very relevant to the community,” said Bonni Nelson, a researcher with RMS.

The goal is to understand the community’s current awareness levels and build effective education plans based on the survey’s results.

Central New York continues to be a fertile region with an increasing prevalence of Lyme and other tick-borne diseases. Ticks harbor and transmit various pathogens, including viruses and bacteria, to humans and animals.

Exposure to tick-borne illness can happen any time of year, but the risk is highest in the spring and summer months.

Local residents are encouraged to participate. You can take the short online survey by clicking here. You can also call 315-303-0206 to take the survey over the phone.

The survey effort will be running from March through April.