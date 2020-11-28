Residents escape house fire in Fulton early Saturday morning

FULTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A house caught on fire and suffered heavy damage early Saturday morning, but everyone inside the home was able to escape safely.

According to 911 dispatchers, firefighters responded to a house on the 300 block of South 5th St. for reports of a fire at approximately 1:10 a.m.

Fire crews were able to put out the fire, but the house suffered heavy damage from the smoke and flames.

Everyone inside the home was able to escape, but one woman was being treated for possible smoke inhalation, according to 911 dispatchers.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.