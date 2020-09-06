Residents of SU’s Sadler Hall test negative for COVID-19 after trace of virus found in wastewater

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Students and staff at Syracuse University’s Sadler Hall test negative for COVID-19 after a trace of the virus was found in the hall’s wastewater on Friday.

According to the University, wastewater from all facilities on campus is tested for COVID-19, and a weak signal of the SARS-CoV-2 virus was found in Sadler Hall’s wastewater on Friday.

Syracuse University took quick action and began COVID-19 testing for all students and staff in the residence hall Friday afternoon.

On Sunday, the University announced that all of those tests came back negative and there were no new active cases among the Sadler Hall community.

The University says they will continue to test the wastewater in all of its facilities to quickly identify any potential outbreaks of COVID-19.

Earlier last week, students at SU’s Ernie Davis Hall had to quarantine when a trace of COVID-19 was found in their wastewater. No new cases of coronavirus were discovered from the testing conducted after the wastewater discovery.

According to the University’s COVID-19 dashboard, Syracuse currently has five active cases of COVID-19 on campus and 38 students are currently in quarantine.

Based on Governor Cuomo’s guidelines, if Syracuse University has 100 positive cases of COVID-19 they must shut down campus and transition to remote learning for at least two weeks.