Update: Part of Route 5 in Madison County that was closed earlier is back open

Route 5 gas leak in Madison County

As of 5:20 p.m. Wednesday 6-23-21, Route 5 that was closed due to this gas leak has reopened.

MADISON COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A portion of Rt. 5 between Wampsville and Canastota is closed due to a natural gas line rupture. Residents in the area are being asked by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office to shelter in place due to this rupture.

Natural gas services will likely be disrupted, the sheriff’s office says, and they are on-scene with National Grid, the Wampsville Fire Department and the New York State Police. 

There is no other information at this time.

