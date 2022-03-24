OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- Arc of Oswego County and Oswego Industries told NewsChannel 9 there are resources for families who have loved ones with special needs.

Theresa Familo who is the Manager for Family Support Services at Arc of Oswego County/ Oswego Industries. She said she’s been in this industry since 2006 but her son, Alex, is special needs. “I live this life, I have a 26 year old son with Autism and especially in those early years, I didn’t have anyone to go to or know where to go, and I remember how awful that felt and how scary it was.”

So when some one comes to them for help, she makes sure she does what she can. “So a lot of times a family will call and think they have a child with disabilities and we help them through that whole process of getting evaluations and finding out if they qualify and then we hook them up to services.”

She says there were times she and her husband felt lost, and she wants to help make sure families and individuals with special needs don’t feel that way. “We wanna make sure that our loved ones are going some place and are in programs that they’re going to be taken care of, they’re going to be safe and they’re going to be happy and healthy.”

She said once that help comes and families start getting more education, then you realize how rewarding it is to love someone with special needs. “Then you realize all of the positives and all of the wonderful things that can happen living this life and we want to help people realize that.”

If you’re looking for more help or have questions, you can call the Arc, they have several locations:

Oswego County- https://www.arcofoswegocounty.org/contact-us/

Onondaga County- https://www.arcon.org/

Oneida County- https://www.thearcolc.org/contact-us/