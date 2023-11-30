ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its weekly inspection report for restaurants checked during the week of Nov. 12 through 18.
All restaurants that were inspected during this time passed!
Below is a list of all locations that were operating acceptably:
Courtesy of the Onondaga County Health Department.
|Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar
|628 South Main Street
|Clay
|11/15/2023
|Burger King Restaurant #378
|621 Butternut Street
|Syracuse
|11/13/2023
|Burger King Restaurant #396
|3603 Brewerton Road
|Salina
|11/14/2023
|Cafe Blue
|720 Van Rensselaer Street
|Syracuse
|11/14/2023
|Chick-fil-A
|7916 Brewerton Road
|Cicero
|11/13/2023
|Crab N Go
|702 Old Liverpool Road
|Salina
|11/17/2023
|Dimitri’s Pizzeria
|1124 State Route 5
|Elbridge
|11/14/2023
|El Rancho Viejo
|5909 State Route 31
|Cicero
|11/16/2023
|Exhale Cafe and Bakeshop Commissary
|315 North Main Street
|Clay
|11/14/2023
|First Presbyterian Church
|64 Oswego Street
|Lysander
|11/17/2023
|First United Methodist Church
|17 West Genesee Street
|Lysander
|11/17/2023
|Francesca’s Cucina – Bakery
|537 North Salina Street
|Syracuse
|11/15/2023
|Freedom of Espresso
|128 West Genesee Street
|Manlius
|11/15/2023
|Gilded Club (The)
|415 South Clinton Street
|Syracuse
|11/15/2023
|Hafner’s Country Tavern (Jake)
|5224 West Taft Road
|Clay
|11/14/2023
|Ichiban Hibachi Steakhouse, Inc.
|302 Old Liverpool Road
|Salina
|11/17/2023
|Jersey Mikes
|7567 Oswego Road
|Clay
|11/14/2023
|JessiCakes
|3 Marble Street
|Lysander
|11/17/2023
|Jugg on Teall (The)
|2026 Teall Avenue
|Dewitt
|11/15/2023
|KFC/A&W
|3821 Route 31
|Clay
|11/13/2023
|Lakeshore Baptist Church
|6696 Lakeshore Road
|Cicero
|11/14/2023
|Locker Room (The)
|528 Hiawatha Boulevard
|Syracuse
|11/13/2023
|Marcellus United Methodist Church
|1 Slocombe Avenue
|Marcellus
|11/15/2023
|Market Diner
|2100 Park Street
|Syracuse
|11/16/2023
|Mi Casita
|1614 Lodi Street
|Syracuse
|11/14/2023
|Ocean Sushi
|7567 Oswego Road, #3
|Clay
|11/14/2023
|Pasquale’s Slice of Italy
|511 East Genesee Street
|Manlius
|11/14/2023
|Peace Love Coffee
|2 Clinton Street
|Elbridge
|11/15/2023
|Rollin Cones LLC (The)
|519 Roxford Road South
|Onondaga County
|11/17/2023
|Second North Street Deli LLC
|1405 Court Street
|Onondaga County
|11/17/2023
|SingleCut Barn (The)
|624 East Seneca Street
|Manlius
|11/17/2023
|Smokey Bones Bar & Fire Grill #7583
|4036 State Route 31
|Clay
|11/13/2023
|Some Like It Hot Catering
|4581 Grace Place
|Onondaga
|11/12/2023
|Southwood Volunteer Fire Department
|4581 Grace Place
|Onondaga
|11/12/2023
|Swift River Properties
|3 Syracuse Street
|Van Buren
|11/17/2023
|Taco Bell #37384
|2220 Downer Street Road
|Van Buren
|11/17/2023
|VFW Post #3146 Mattydale
|2000 Lemoyne Avenue
|Salina
|11/17/2023
|Westvale Fish Cove
|2130 West Genesee Street
|Geddes
|11/16/2023