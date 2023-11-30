ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its weekly inspection report for restaurants checked during the week of Nov. 12 through 18.

All restaurants that were inspected during this time passed!

Below is a list of all locations that were operating acceptably:

Courtesy of the Onondaga County Health Department.

Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar628 South Main StreetClay11/15/2023
Burger King Restaurant #378621 Butternut StreetSyracuse11/13/2023
Burger King Restaurant #3963603 Brewerton RoadSalina11/14/2023
Cafe Blue720 Van Rensselaer StreetSyracuse11/14/2023
Chick-fil-A7916 Brewerton RoadCicero11/13/2023
Crab N Go702 Old Liverpool RoadSalina11/17/2023
Dimitri’s Pizzeria1124 State Route 5Elbridge11/14/2023
El Rancho Viejo5909 State Route 31Cicero11/16/2023
Exhale Cafe and Bakeshop Commissary315 North Main StreetClay11/14/2023
First Presbyterian Church64 Oswego StreetLysander11/17/2023
First United Methodist Church17 West Genesee StreetLysander11/17/2023
Francesca’s Cucina – Bakery537 North Salina StreetSyracuse11/15/2023
Freedom of Espresso128 West Genesee StreetManlius11/15/2023
Gilded Club (The)415 South Clinton StreetSyracuse11/15/2023
Hafner’s Country Tavern (Jake)5224 West Taft RoadClay11/14/2023
Ichiban Hibachi Steakhouse, Inc.302 Old Liverpool RoadSalina11/17/2023
Jersey Mikes7567 Oswego RoadClay11/14/2023
JessiCakes3 Marble StreetLysander11/17/2023
Jugg on Teall (The)2026 Teall AvenueDewitt11/15/2023
KFC/A&W3821 Route 31Clay11/13/2023
Lakeshore Baptist Church6696 Lakeshore RoadCicero11/14/2023
Locker Room (The)528 Hiawatha BoulevardSyracuse11/13/2023
Marcellus United Methodist Church1 Slocombe AvenueMarcellus11/15/2023
Market Diner2100 Park StreetSyracuse11/16/2023
Mi Casita1614 Lodi StreetSyracuse11/14/2023
Ocean Sushi7567 Oswego Road, #3Clay11/14/2023
Pasquale’s Slice of Italy511 East Genesee StreetManlius11/14/2023
Peace Love Coffee2 Clinton StreetElbridge11/15/2023
Rollin Cones LLC (The)519 Roxford Road SouthOnondaga County11/17/2023
Second North Street Deli LLC1405 Court StreetOnondaga County11/17/2023
SingleCut Barn (The)624 East Seneca StreetManlius11/17/2023
Smokey Bones Bar & Fire Grill #75834036 State Route 31Clay11/13/2023
Some Like It Hot Catering4581 Grace PlaceOnondaga11/12/2023
Southwood Volunteer Fire Department4581 Grace PlaceOnondaga11/12/2023
Swift River Properties3 Syracuse StreetVan Buren11/17/2023
Taco Bell #373842220 Downer Street RoadVan Buren11/17/2023
VFW Post #3146 Mattydale2000 Lemoyne AvenueSalina11/17/2023
Westvale Fish Cove2130 West Genesee StreetGeddes11/16/2023