ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its weekly inspections report for restaurants checked during the week of Oct. 15 through Oct. 21.
One establishment received an unsatisfactory inspection:
- Longhorn Steakhouse – 3968 State Route 31, Liverpool
Longhorn Steakhouse
The restaurant received four violations, none of which were in critical condition.
Improper cleaning, washing and sanitizing of equipment and utensils: The inspector found gaskets and metal bars inside the raw chicken drawer cooler that were not clean, and had a buildup of debris.
This was corrected during the inspection.
Improper sanitary facilities and controls: The inspector found floor drains throughout the bar, service areas, and kitchen, were not maintained, and debris and buildup. All
drains needed attention.
This violation was found twice.
Inadequate insect/rodent control: The inspector found small black flies around the beverage center at the end of the bar, at the beer taps at the bar, and near floor drains of the server station area.
Below is a list of all locations that were operating acceptably:
|FACILITY
|ADDRESS
|LOCATION
|DATE
|Aloha Krab
|4 Destiny USA Drive, Space B110
|Syracuse
|10/16/2023
|American Legion Post #239
|3808 Jordan Street Road
|Skaneateles
|10/20/2023
|American Legion Post #317
|4572 Jordan Road
|Skaneateles
|10/20/2023
|American Legion Post Arthur Butler #
|139 West Manlius Street
|Dewitt
|10/19/2023
|Apex Entertainment Center
|9583 Destiny USA Drive
|Syracuse
|10/20/2023
|Apple Valley United Methodist Church
|4389 South Onondaga Road
|Onondaga
|10/19/2023
|Arby’s #6399
|5886 Route 31
|Cicero
|10/16/2023
|Bakergirl Dessert Co.
|450 Kimber Road
|Dewitt
|10/17/2023
|Barnes & Noble Booksellers
|3956 NYS Route 31
|Clay
|10/18/2023
|Beaumont Golf & Country Club
|9113 Brewerton Road
|Cicero
|10/17/2023
|Cake Bar
|252 Genesee Street
|Syracuse
|10/18/2023
|Carmelita’s Mexican Restaurant
|6195 State Route 31, Suite 14
|Cicero
|10/19/2023
|China Wok Sandy
|628 South Main Street
|Clay
|10/20/2023
|Chocolate Truffle (The)
|5170 Leverett Lane
|Dewitt
|10/16/2023
|Cicero Senior Center/Community Cente
|5924 Lathrop Drive
|Cicero
|10/16/2023
|Crazy Daisies
|4693 Kasson Road
|Onondaga
|10/19/2023
|Denny’s #8116
|6591 Thompson Road
|Dewitt
|10/19/2023
|Eastwood American Legion Post 1276
|102 Nichols Avenue
|Syracuse
|10/18/2023
|Elephant and the Dove
|9 East Genesee Street
|Skaneateles
|10/20/2023
|Ellie May’s Diner
|508 West Manlius Street
|Dewitt
|10/16/2023
|Five Guys
|727 South Crouse Avenue
|Syracuse
|10/19/2023
|Harry’s Bar & Grille
|700 South Crouse Avenue
|Syracuse
|10/20/2023
|Inficon
|2 Technology Place
|Dewitt
|10/16/2023
|King Seafood House
|2204 Brewerton Road
|Salina
|10/18/2023
|Krebs 1899 (The)
|53 West Genesee Street
|Skaneateles
|10/20/2023
|Lala Lu
|6430 Yorktown Circle
|Dewitt
|10/19/2023
|Lyncourt Volunteer Fire Department
|2909 Court Street
|Salina
|10/17/2023
|Mamacitas
|6059 East Taft Road
|Cicero
|10/20/2023
|McNeillys Pub
|300 Robinson Street
|Syracuse
|10/19/2023
|Mi Ranchito
|24 East Genesee Street
|Lysander
|10/18/2023
|Navarino Orchard Mobile Unit
|3655 Cherry Valley Turnpike
|Onondaga County
|10/20/2023
|Oishi Fusion
|701 South Crouse Avenue, 2Nd Fl
|Syracuse
|10/19/2023
|Onondaga Hill Presbyterian Church
|4797 Makyes Road
|Onondaga
|10/17/2023
|Papa Gallo Taco Truck
|205 West Genesee Street
|Manlius
|10/18/2023
|PEACE Sr Nutr @ Cicero Senior Center
|5924 Lathrop Drive
|Cicero
|10/16/2023
|PEACE Sr Nutr @ Providence House Apa
|1700 West Onondaga Street
|Syracuse
|10/16/2023
|PEACE Sr Nutr @ United Church of Chr
|215 Blackberry Road
|Clay
|10/20/2023
|PEACE, Inc. Foodservice Department
|6756 Pickard Drive
|Dewitt
|10/20/2023
|Pizza Hut #39668
|7365 Oswego Road
|Clay
|10/17/2023
|Poke Fish
|129 Marshall Street, 2Nd Floor
|Syracuse
|10/19/2023
|PSLA Concession Stand
|226 Magnolia Street
|Syracuse
|10/18/2023
|Purple Banana (The)
|746 South Crouse Avenue
|Syracuse
|10/20/2023
|Samara Pizza & Deli
|148 Herbst Avenue
|Syracuse
|10/19/2023
|San Miguel Mexican Bar & Grill
|2 Oswego Street
|Lysander
|10/18/2023
|Silver Fox Adult Day Center
|240 West Seneca Street
|Manlius
|10/17/2023
|Smoothie King
|5743 Widewaters Parkway
|Dewitt
|10/17/2023
|Soul Society
|230 West Genesee Street
|Syracuse
|10/18/2023
|Starbucks Coffee Company #9485
|217 West Genesee Street
|Manlius
|10/18/2023
|SU Goldstein Student Center Dining
|Skytop Road
|Syracuse
|10/19/2023
|Subway 44580
|6430 Kirkville Road
|Dewitt
|10/18/2023
|Subway 62093
|8770 Dell Center Drive
|Clay
|10/19/2023
|Syracuse Ukrainian National Home
|1317 West Fayette Street
|Syracuse
|10/20/2023
|Texas De Brazil
|9090 Destiny USA Drive
|Syracuse
|10/20/2023
|Thai Love NY
|2822 Lemoyne Avenue
|Salina
|10/17/2023
|Tres Primos Authentic Mexican Restau
|1099 State Route 5
|Elbridge
|10/20/2023
|Twin Trees III
|310 North Main Street
|Clay
|10/17/2023
|United Church of Christ in Bayberry
|215 Blackberry Road
|Clay
|10/20/2023
|Vietnamese Noodle House
|709 North Main Street, Suite 3
|Clay
|10/20/2023
|Vito’s Ristorante
|320 East First Street
|Dewitt
|10/18/2023