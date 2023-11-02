ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its weekly inspections report for restaurants checked during the week of Oct. 15 through Oct. 21.

One establishment received an unsatisfactory inspection:

  • Longhorn Steakhouse – 3968 State Route 31, Liverpool

Longhorn Steakhouse

The restaurant received four violations, none of which were in critical condition.

Improper cleaning, washing and sanitizing of equipment and utensils: The inspector found gaskets and metal bars inside the raw chicken drawer cooler that were not clean, and had a buildup of debris.

This was corrected during the inspection.

Improper sanitary facilities and controls: The inspector found floor drains throughout the bar, service areas, and kitchen, were not maintained, and debris and buildup. All
drains needed attention.

This violation was found twice.

Inadequate insect/rodent control: The inspector found small black flies around the beverage center at the end of the bar, at the beer taps at the bar, and near floor drains of the server station area.

Below is a list of all locations that were operating acceptably:

FACILITYADDRESSLOCATIONDATE
Aloha Krab4 Destiny USA Drive, Space B110Syracuse10/16/2023
American Legion Post #2393808 Jordan Street RoadSkaneateles10/20/2023
American Legion Post #3174572 Jordan RoadSkaneateles10/20/2023
American Legion Post Arthur Butler #139 West Manlius StreetDewitt10/19/2023
Apex Entertainment Center9583 Destiny USA DriveSyracuse10/20/2023
Apple Valley United Methodist Church4389 South Onondaga RoadOnondaga10/19/2023
Arby’s #63995886 Route 31Cicero10/16/2023
Bakergirl Dessert Co.450 Kimber RoadDewitt10/17/2023
Barnes & Noble Booksellers3956 NYS Route 31Clay10/18/2023
Beaumont Golf & Country Club9113 Brewerton RoadCicero10/17/2023
Cake Bar252 Genesee StreetSyracuse10/18/2023
Carmelita’s Mexican Restaurant6195 State Route 31, Suite 14Cicero10/19/2023
China Wok Sandy628 South Main StreetClay10/20/2023
Chocolate Truffle (The)5170 Leverett LaneDewitt10/16/2023
Cicero Senior Center/Community Cente5924 Lathrop DriveCicero10/16/2023
Crazy Daisies4693 Kasson RoadOnondaga10/19/2023
Denny’s #81166591 Thompson RoadDewitt10/19/2023
Eastwood American Legion Post 1276102 Nichols AvenueSyracuse10/18/2023
Elephant and the Dove9 East Genesee StreetSkaneateles10/20/2023
Ellie May’s Diner508 West Manlius StreetDewitt10/16/2023
Five Guys727 South Crouse AvenueSyracuse10/19/2023
Harry’s Bar & Grille700 South Crouse AvenueSyracuse10/20/2023
Inficon2 Technology PlaceDewitt10/16/2023
King Seafood House2204 Brewerton RoadSalina10/18/2023
Krebs 1899 (The)53 West Genesee StreetSkaneateles10/20/2023
Lala Lu6430 Yorktown CircleDewitt10/19/2023
Lyncourt Volunteer Fire Department2909 Court StreetSalina10/17/2023
Mamacitas6059 East Taft RoadCicero10/20/2023
McNeillys Pub300 Robinson StreetSyracuse10/19/2023
Mi Ranchito24 East Genesee StreetLysander10/18/2023
Navarino Orchard Mobile Unit3655 Cherry Valley TurnpikeOnondaga County10/20/2023
Oishi Fusion701 South Crouse Avenue, 2Nd FlSyracuse10/19/2023
Onondaga Hill Presbyterian Church4797 Makyes RoadOnondaga10/17/2023
Papa Gallo Taco Truck205 West Genesee StreetManlius10/18/2023
PEACE Sr Nutr @ Cicero Senior Center5924 Lathrop DriveCicero10/16/2023
PEACE Sr Nutr @ Providence House Apa1700 West Onondaga StreetSyracuse10/16/2023
PEACE Sr Nutr @ United Church of Chr215 Blackberry RoadClay10/20/2023
PEACE, Inc. Foodservice Department6756 Pickard DriveDewitt10/20/2023
Pizza Hut #396687365 Oswego RoadClay10/17/2023
Poke Fish129 Marshall Street, 2Nd FloorSyracuse10/19/2023
PSLA Concession Stand226 Magnolia StreetSyracuse10/18/2023
Purple Banana (The)746 South Crouse AvenueSyracuse10/20/2023
Samara Pizza & Deli148 Herbst AvenueSyracuse10/19/2023
San Miguel Mexican Bar & Grill2 Oswego StreetLysander10/18/2023
Silver Fox Adult Day Center240 West Seneca StreetManlius10/17/2023
Smoothie King5743 Widewaters ParkwayDewitt10/17/2023
Soul Society230 West Genesee StreetSyracuse10/18/2023
Starbucks Coffee Company #9485217 West Genesee StreetManlius10/18/2023
SU Goldstein Student Center DiningSkytop RoadSyracuse10/19/2023
Subway 445806430 Kirkville RoadDewitt10/18/2023
Subway 620938770 Dell Center DriveClay10/19/2023
Syracuse Ukrainian National Home1317 West Fayette StreetSyracuse10/20/2023
Texas De Brazil9090 Destiny USA DriveSyracuse10/20/2023
Thai Love NY2822 Lemoyne AvenueSalina10/17/2023
Tres Primos Authentic Mexican Restau1099 State Route 5Elbridge10/20/2023
Twin Trees III310 North Main StreetClay10/17/2023
United Church of Christ in Bayberry215 Blackberry RoadClay10/20/2023
Vietnamese Noodle House709 North Main Street, Suite 3Clay10/20/2023
Vito’s Ristorante320 East First StreetDewitt10/18/2023