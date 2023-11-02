ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its weekly inspections report for restaurants checked during the week of Oct. 15 through Oct. 21.

One establishment received an unsatisfactory inspection:

Longhorn Steakhouse – 3968 State Route 31, Liverpool

The restaurant received four violations, none of which were in critical condition.

Improper cleaning, washing and sanitizing of equipment and utensils: The inspector found gaskets and metal bars inside the raw chicken drawer cooler that were not clean, and had a buildup of debris.

This was corrected during the inspection.

Improper sanitary facilities and controls: The inspector found floor drains throughout the bar, service areas, and kitchen, were not maintained, and debris and buildup. All

drains needed attention.

This violation was found twice.

Inadequate insect/rodent control: The inspector found small black flies around the beverage center at the end of the bar, at the beer taps at the bar, and near floor drains of the server station area.

Below is a list of all locations that were operating acceptably:

FACILITY ADDRESS LOCATION DATE Aloha Krab 4 Destiny USA Drive, Space B110 Syracuse 10/16/2023 American Legion Post #239 3808 Jordan Street Road Skaneateles 10/20/2023 American Legion Post #317 4572 Jordan Road Skaneateles 10/20/2023 American Legion Post Arthur Butler # 139 West Manlius Street Dewitt 10/19/2023 Apex Entertainment Center 9583 Destiny USA Drive Syracuse 10/20/2023 Apple Valley United Methodist Church 4389 South Onondaga Road Onondaga 10/19/2023 Arby’s #6399 5886 Route 31 Cicero 10/16/2023 Bakergirl Dessert Co. 450 Kimber Road Dewitt 10/17/2023 Barnes & Noble Booksellers 3956 NYS Route 31 Clay 10/18/2023 Beaumont Golf & Country Club 9113 Brewerton Road Cicero 10/17/2023 Cake Bar 252 Genesee Street Syracuse 10/18/2023 Carmelita’s Mexican Restaurant 6195 State Route 31, Suite 14 Cicero 10/19/2023 China Wok Sandy 628 South Main Street Clay 10/20/2023 Chocolate Truffle (The) 5170 Leverett Lane Dewitt 10/16/2023 Cicero Senior Center/Community Cente 5924 Lathrop Drive Cicero 10/16/2023 Crazy Daisies 4693 Kasson Road Onondaga 10/19/2023 Denny’s #8116 6591 Thompson Road Dewitt 10/19/2023 Eastwood American Legion Post 1276 102 Nichols Avenue Syracuse 10/18/2023 Elephant and the Dove 9 East Genesee Street Skaneateles 10/20/2023 Ellie May’s Diner 508 West Manlius Street Dewitt 10/16/2023 Five Guys 727 South Crouse Avenue Syracuse 10/19/2023 Harry’s Bar & Grille 700 South Crouse Avenue Syracuse 10/20/2023 Inficon 2 Technology Place Dewitt 10/16/2023 King Seafood House 2204 Brewerton Road Salina 10/18/2023 Krebs 1899 (The) 53 West Genesee Street Skaneateles 10/20/2023 Lala Lu 6430 Yorktown Circle Dewitt 10/19/2023 Lyncourt Volunteer Fire Department 2909 Court Street Salina 10/17/2023 Mamacitas 6059 East Taft Road Cicero 10/20/2023 McNeillys Pub 300 Robinson Street Syracuse 10/19/2023 Mi Ranchito 24 East Genesee Street Lysander 10/18/2023 Navarino Orchard Mobile Unit 3655 Cherry Valley Turnpike Onondaga County 10/20/2023 Oishi Fusion 701 South Crouse Avenue, 2Nd Fl Syracuse 10/19/2023 Onondaga Hill Presbyterian Church 4797 Makyes Road Onondaga 10/17/2023 Papa Gallo Taco Truck 205 West Genesee Street Manlius 10/18/2023 PEACE Sr Nutr @ Cicero Senior Center 5924 Lathrop Drive Cicero 10/16/2023 PEACE Sr Nutr @ Providence House Apa 1700 West Onondaga Street Syracuse 10/16/2023 PEACE Sr Nutr @ United Church of Chr 215 Blackberry Road Clay 10/20/2023 PEACE, Inc. Foodservice Department 6756 Pickard Drive Dewitt 10/20/2023 Pizza Hut #39668 7365 Oswego Road Clay 10/17/2023 Poke Fish 129 Marshall Street, 2Nd Floor Syracuse 10/19/2023 PSLA Concession Stand 226 Magnolia Street Syracuse 10/18/2023 Purple Banana (The) 746 South Crouse Avenue Syracuse 10/20/2023 Samara Pizza & Deli 148 Herbst Avenue Syracuse 10/19/2023 San Miguel Mexican Bar & Grill 2 Oswego Street Lysander 10/18/2023 Silver Fox Adult Day Center 240 West Seneca Street Manlius 10/17/2023 Smoothie King 5743 Widewaters Parkway Dewitt 10/17/2023 Soul Society 230 West Genesee Street Syracuse 10/18/2023 Starbucks Coffee Company #9485 217 West Genesee Street Manlius 10/18/2023 SU Goldstein Student Center Dining Skytop Road Syracuse 10/19/2023 Subway 44580 6430 Kirkville Road Dewitt 10/18/2023 Subway 62093 8770 Dell Center Drive Clay 10/19/2023 Syracuse Ukrainian National Home 1317 West Fayette Street Syracuse 10/20/2023 Texas De Brazil 9090 Destiny USA Drive Syracuse 10/20/2023 Thai Love NY 2822 Lemoyne Avenue Salina 10/17/2023 Tres Primos Authentic Mexican Restau 1099 State Route 5 Elbridge 10/20/2023 Twin Trees III 310 North Main Street Clay 10/17/2023 United Church of Christ in Bayberry 215 Blackberry Road Clay 10/20/2023 Vietnamese Noodle House 709 North Main Street, Suite 3 Clay 10/20/2023 Vito’s Ristorante 320 East First Street Dewitt 10/18/2023



