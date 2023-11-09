Restaurant health inspections: Oct. 22 - Oct. 28

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of Oct. 22 through Oct. 28.

Three food services failed their inspections.

Failures:

JD Pizza and Grill – 153 Ainsley Drive, Syracuse

– 153 Ainsley Drive, Syracuse Ren’s Beijing Chinese Food – 4738 Onondaga Boulevard, Syracuse

– 4738 Onondaga Boulevard, Syracuse Sakana-Ya & Namu – 215 Walton Street, Syracuse

Read to see how each establishment failed or received an unsatisfactory inspection in detail below.

JD Pizza and Grill

JD Pizza and Grill had 18 violations, four in critical condition.

Critical violation: Foods not protected from contamination, temperatures not measured

The inspector found there were no sanitation buckets present at the preparation tables or any products found in the facility. This was corrected and the food preparation was suspended and an employee acquired raw chlorine bleach. Sanitation buckets were prepared and food preparation surfaces were sanitized.

Critical violation: Foods not protected from contamination, temperatures not measured

The inspector noted that accurate metal stem probe thermometers weren’t used to evaluate heating temperatures, hot holding or cold holding temperatures. Therefore there were numerous foods found out of temperature in refrigerated and hot holding storage. The operator’s metal stem probe thermometers were found and then were sanitized and verified for

proper calibration.

Courtesy of the Onondaga County Health Department.

Critical violation: Improper cooling and refrigerated storage of potentially hazardous foods.

The inspector found approximately 1.5 pounds of sliced roast beef in single service portion

packaging at 50.8-51.9 degrees Fahrenheit inside the sandwich preparation flip top. The operator reported that the roast beef was sliced and portion packaged more than two hours before the inspector arrived. This was corrected and the operator voluntarily discarded 1.5 pounds of roast beef.

Critical violation: Inadequate cooking and reheating of potentially hazardous foods

The inspector found sausage soup product at 121.6 degrees Fahrenheit at the cook line hot holding table. The heating curve showed an inadequate temperature rise over a 10 minute period. The operator reported the soup was reheated in the pizza oven for approximately 10 minutes and then moved to the hot holding table about 1.5 hours before the inspector got there. So, the inspector determined there was improper reheating of potentially hazardous food. This was corrected and the operator was instructed to move the steel pan of soup to the flat top/char grill for rapid reheating. The soup was then returned to hot holding at 170 degrees Fahrenheit.

Courtesy of the Onondaga County Health Department.

Food not protected in general: The inspector found dry goods stored on the floor in dry storage when they should’ve been elevated.

Food not protected in general: The inspector found fish filet defrosting at room temperature. This was corrected.

Courtesy of the Onondaga County Health Department.

Poor hygiene and activities of food workers: The inspector noted that the staff performing food preparation lacked the proper hair restraints.

Poor sanitary design, construction, installation of equipment and utensils: The inspector noted that most cutting boards were in poor repair with deep stains and heavy scarring.

Poor sanitary design, construction, installation of equipment and utensils: The inspector noted that most shelving was in poor repair and the plastic shelving was cracked. Wire shelving had rust and corrosion and at the low coolers, gasket material had crush damage and torn material. The walk-in freezer door also had gasket damage.

Improper cleaning, washing and sanitizing of equipment and utensils: The inspector found the automatic dishwasher, screens and filters were clogged with food waste. The dish washer also lacked sanitizer chemicals and the ice over condition in the freezer remained an issue with heavy frost and ice deposits.

Improper cleaning, washing and sanitizing of equipment and utensils: The inspector found all the wiping cloths were aged and had stains. All wiping cloths were also wet and not stored in sanitizer solution.

Improper cleaning, washing and sanitizing of equipment and utensils: The inspector noted that several staff members were preparing raw foods with improper sanitizing equipment. The mechanical meat slicer being used also had dried protein residue on the guards and surfaces. In the ice maker machine there was a mold colony on the ice diverter tray.

Courtesy of the Onondaga County Health Department.

Improper cleaning, washing and sanitizing of equipment and utensils: The inspector noted the interiors of the fridges had dried food residues and the rims of the flip top coolers had loose food debris and dried food residues. The three bay sink surfaces and all plumbing connections were noted with greasy residues and food debris and shelving, plastic, and steel wire also had residues, dust accumulations and debris. The inspector noted that the cook line equipment had heavy charring and loose blacken food debris and the lower shelving of the preparation tables had loose food residues. The walk in refrigerator shelving also had food residues and dried spills.

Courtesy of the Onondaga County Health Department.

Improper sanitary facilities and controls: The inspector noted that all the sinks had food residue in the screens and gates.

Improper sanitary facilities and controls: The inspector noted the hand wash sinks in the kitchen were soiled with greasy residues and food debris.

Inadequate insect/rodent control: The inspector noted the rear doors were open and lacked screens at the start of inspection which could allow the entry of insects or rodents.

Improper construction and maintenance of physical facilities: The inspector noted that all the floors and wall edges had food debris and residues as well as the floors under and behind stationary equipment with accumulated dried food debris. The floors in the walk-in cooler also had loose food debris and residues.

Improper construction and maintenance of physical facilities: The inspector noted that the fan and ventilation equipment had dust accumulation.

Ren’s Beijing Chinese Food

Ren’s Beijing Chinese Food had 17 violations, one in critical condition.

Critical violation: Foods adulterated or received from unapproved sources

The inspector noted the hose connected to the mop sink faucet lacked a back flow preventer which could lead to possible cross-connection. This was corrected and the hose was disconnected from the mop sink.

Food not protected in general: The inspector noted a container of sauce that wasn’t protected was stored on the floor by the walk-in cooler and squeeze bottles containing various food product lacked labels. In the freezers, the inspector noted various meats were stored in non food grade plastic bags and plastic containers of won tons were stored double stacked without a lid, in the stand up reach in freezer. The bottom of plastic containers were in direct contact with won tons and various items were stored uncovered in the walk-in cooler, which the inspector noted as improper storage.

Food not protected in general: The inspector noted that various single service containers that lacked handles were used as scoops and stored directly in various dry good bulk bins.

Food not protected in general: The inspector found a large bowl of frozen chicken thawing in standing water which is an improper thawing procedure. This was corrected and the chicken was moved to the three bay sink and placed under cool running water.

Poor hygiene and activities of food workers: The inspector noted that an employee was eating at the cook line at the time of inspection.

Poor hygiene and activities of food workers: The inspector noted that four employees at the cook line preparing food didn’t have proper hair restraints.

Poor sanitary design, construction, installation of equipment and utensils: The inspector noted a plastic container was cut into a crude scoop which is an improper food contact surface. This was corrected and the scoop was discarded.

Poor sanitary design, construction, installation of equipment and utensils: The inspector found a plastic bin of cooked chicken in the walk-in cooler was lined with cardboard which is not a smooth and easily cleanable surface.

Improper cleaning, washing and sanitizing of equipment and utensils: The inspector noted that wet wiping clothes not in use were stored on the preparation table which is improper storage.

Improper cleaning, washing and sanitizing of equipment and utensils: The inspector noted that fan guards in the walk in cooler had mold accumulation and weren’t clean.

Improper sanitary facilities and controls: The inspector noted the hand wash sink in the kitchen was blocked by cooking equipment and wasn’t easily accessible. The hand wash sink in the kitchen also wasn’t equipped with soap.

This violation was found two times.

Improper garbage and rubbish disposal: The inspector noted the area surrounding the grease receptacle was littered with various debris.

Miscellaneous, economic violation, choking poster, training: The inspector noted the current 2023 permit wasn’t posted at the facility. The facility also lacked choking posters. This was corrected.

Sakana-Ya & Namu

Sakana-Ya & Namu had eight violations, three in critical condition.

Critical violation: Foods adulterated or received from unapproved sources

The inspector found mold growth inside the interior of the large red chili sauce bucket stored in the walk-in cooler, which was noted as adulterated food. This was corrected and approximately eight cups of red chili sauce was voluntarily discarded.

Courtesy of the Onondaga County Health Department.

Critical violation: Foods not protected from contamination, temperatures not measured

The inspector noted a spray bottle containing chemical cleaner was not labeled at the bar. This was corrected.

Critical violation: Improper cooling and refrigerated storage of potentially hazardous foods.

The inspector noted the low reach-in cooler at the sushi line by the doorway wasn’t keeping potentially hazardous food at or below 45 degrees Fahrenheit. The temperature of various food products inside were noted between 50-52 degrees Fahrenheit. The manager told the inspector that the cooler is stocked every morning and emptied every evening, and that the cooler was stocked less than two hours before the inspector began temping various TCS foods. The manager also said that all food came from the walk-in cooler at the facility which had an ambient temperature of 38 degrees Fahrenheit. This was corrected and the cooler was taken off line and all food was transferred from the low reach-in cooler to the walk-in cooler. The inspector told the manager that the cooler could not be used to store TCS foods until it was able to maintain temperatures at or below 45 degrees Fahrenheit.

Food not protected in general: The inspector found single service to-go containers lacking handles were used as scoops and stored in various bulk bin food items in the kitchen, which is an improper use of single service containers.

Poor hygiene and activities of food workers: The inspector noted the employee in the kitchen preparing food lacked a proper hair restraint.

Improper cleaning, washing and sanitizing of equipment and utensils: The inspector noted the interior of the ice scoop holder at the bar was in standing water and wasn’t clean. The interior of the ice machine also wasn’t clean.

Improper cleaning, washing and sanitizing of equipment and utensils: The inspector noted the wire shelving in the walk-in cooler had mold growth and wasn’t clean.

Inadequate insect/rodent control: The inspector found mouse droppings on the lower shelving in the sushi bar area.

Many locations passed their inspections between Oct. 22 through Oct. 28.

You can see the entire list below.

Courtesy of the Onondaga County Health Department.