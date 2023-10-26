ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its weekly inspections report for restaurants checked during the week of Oct. 8 through Oct. 14.

One food service failed their inspection:

J & M Restaurant & Deli – 14 West Main Street, Marcellus

J & M Restaurant & Deli had 13 violations, with three in critical condition.

Foods adulterated or received from unapproved sources (critical): The inspector found a container of sliced mushrooms, stored in a small reach-in cooler below the service counter with spoiled contents and leaking onto the shelving below.

This was corrected. The container was discarded and shelving cleaned.

Foods not protected from contamination, temperatures not measured (critical): The inspector found a plastic container of raw chicken stored on a shelf above packaged deli meat, and cheese in upright reach-in cooler across from the three-bay sink.

This was corrected. The meats and cheeses were moved to a higher shelf.

Foods not protected from contamination, temperatures not measured (critical): The inspector found the operator was unable to locate probe/metal-stem type thermometer.

Food not protected in general:

The inspector found plastic squeeze bottle containing water found with contents not labeled.

Food not protected in general:

The inspector found in-use utensils used for scooping potentially hazardous foods stored in standing water at 69.3 degrees Fahrenheit.

This was corrected. The water was discarded and the utensils were removed from the sink. The inspector discussed proper storage options with the operator.

Food not protected in general:

The inspector found cases of single serve service soup containers, a case of single service salad containers and an open box of plastic single service containers stored on the floor in the kitchen.

Food not protected in general:

The inspector found the reach-in cooler below the service counter and the reach-in cooler across from the three-bay sink lacked thermometers during the time of inspection.

Food not protected in general:

The inspector found a package of raw beef steaks thawing on the counter at the time of inspection.

This was corrected, and the steaks were moved to the reach-in cooler to thaw.

Poor hygiene and activities of food workers:

The inspector found the operator lacked a hair restraint during food handling activities.

Improper cleaning, washing, and sanitizing of equipment and utensils:

The inspector found a wet wiping cloth on the service counter.

The cloth was removed, and the inspector discussed setting up a sanitizer buck for wiping cloth storage.

Improper sanitary facilities and controls:

The inspector found the hand wash sink in the kitchen to be obstructed at the time of inspection.

This was corrected. An open bag of raw chicken was removed from the hand wash sink, and the inspector discussed with the operator that the hand wash sink must remain accessible at all times during operation to promote frequent hand washing.

Inadequate insect/rodent control:

The inspector found:

Flies in the kitchen area

Empty reach-in cooler/freezer unit stored, and not clean with insects and larvae found on the interior surfaces

Insects noted crawling on the exterior of the cooler, and on the (empty) cloth shopping/storage bags stored immediately adjacent to the reach-in cooler

Evidence of insect activity (carcasses) on counter surface below portable fryer units

The operator contacted a pest control service provider and scheduled immediate service for

the following day between 12-4 p.m. The operator stated that the reach-in cooler is expected to be removed from the establishment that day. The cloth shopping bags were removed and discarded. Onondaga County Health Department (OCHD) representative recommended the operator voluntarily close to allow for the reach-in cooler to be removed, the kitchen area cleaned, and for inspection and treatment by the pest control service provider. OCHD representative will return to assess.

Inadequate insect/rodent control:

The inspector found two fly strips hanging in the kitchen area above the sink/counter area, and adjacent to food storage rack.

This was corrected, and the strips were discarded.

Below is a list of all locations that were operating acceptably: