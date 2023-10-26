ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its weekly inspections report for restaurants checked during the week of Oct. 8 through Oct. 14.
One food service failed their inspection:
- J & M Restaurant & Deli – 14 West Main Street, Marcellus
J & M Restaurant & Deli
J & M Restaurant & Deli had 13 violations, with three in critical condition.
Foods adulterated or received from unapproved sources (critical): The inspector found a container of sliced mushrooms, stored in a small reach-in cooler below the service counter with spoiled contents and leaking onto the shelving below.
This was corrected. The container was discarded and shelving cleaned.
Foods not protected from contamination, temperatures not measured (critical): The inspector found a plastic container of raw chicken stored on a shelf above packaged deli meat, and cheese in upright reach-in cooler across from the three-bay sink.
This was corrected. The meats and cheeses were moved to a higher shelf.
Foods not protected from contamination, temperatures not measured (critical): The inspector found the operator was unable to locate probe/metal-stem type thermometer.
Food not protected in general:
The inspector found plastic squeeze bottle containing water found with contents not labeled.
Food not protected in general:
The inspector found in-use utensils used for scooping potentially hazardous foods stored in standing water at 69.3 degrees Fahrenheit.
This was corrected. The water was discarded and the utensils were removed from the sink. The inspector discussed proper storage options with the operator.
Food not protected in general:
The inspector found cases of single serve service soup containers, a case of single service salad containers and an open box of plastic single service containers stored on the floor in the kitchen.
Food not protected in general:
The inspector found the reach-in cooler below the service counter and the reach-in cooler across from the three-bay sink lacked thermometers during the time of inspection.
Food not protected in general:
The inspector found a package of raw beef steaks thawing on the counter at the time of inspection.
This was corrected, and the steaks were moved to the reach-in cooler to thaw.
Poor hygiene and activities of food workers:
The inspector found the operator lacked a hair restraint during food handling activities.
Improper cleaning, washing, and sanitizing of equipment and utensils:
The inspector found a wet wiping cloth on the service counter.
The cloth was removed, and the inspector discussed setting up a sanitizer buck for wiping cloth storage.
Improper sanitary facilities and controls:
The inspector found the hand wash sink in the kitchen to be obstructed at the time of inspection.
This was corrected. An open bag of raw chicken was removed from the hand wash sink, and the inspector discussed with the operator that the hand wash sink must remain accessible at all times during operation to promote frequent hand washing.
Inadequate insect/rodent control:
The inspector found:
- Flies in the kitchen area
- Empty reach-in cooler/freezer unit stored, and not clean with insects and larvae found on the interior surfaces
- Insects noted crawling on the exterior of the cooler, and on the (empty) cloth shopping/storage bags stored immediately adjacent to the reach-in cooler
- Evidence of insect activity (carcasses) on counter surface below portable fryer units
The operator contacted a pest control service provider and scheduled immediate service for
the following day between 12-4 p.m. The operator stated that the reach-in cooler is expected to be removed from the establishment that day. The cloth shopping bags were removed and discarded. Onondaga County Health Department (OCHD) representative recommended the operator voluntarily close to allow for the reach-in cooler to be removed, the kitchen area cleaned, and for inspection and treatment by the pest control service provider. OCHD representative will return to assess.
Inadequate insect/rodent control:
The inspector found two fly strips hanging in the kitchen area above the sink/counter area, and adjacent to food storage rack.
This was corrected, and the strips were discarded.
Below is a list of all locations that were operating acceptably:
|FACILITY
|ADDRESS
|LOCATION
|DATE
|American Legion Post #1832 Mattydale
|2718 Lemoyne Avenue
|Salina
|10/12/2023
|American Legion Valley Post 1468
|110 Academy Street
|Syracuse
|10/10/2023
|Arby’s Restaurant #126
|3813 Brewerton Road
|Salina
|10/9/2023
|Arctic Island
|210 West Seneca Turnpike
|Syracuse
|10/10/2023
|Bailiwick Market and Cafe
|441 Route 5
|Elbridge
|10/10/2023
|Bellevue Country Club
|1901 Glenwood Avenue
|Syracuse
|10/11/2023
|Big Dip
|216 North Main Street
|Clay
|10/10/2023
|Birria Quesatacos SYR
|435 North Salina Street
|Syracuse
|10/9/2023
|BrewGrub Commissary
|435 North Salina Street
|Syracuse
|10/9/2023
|Chili’s Grill & Bar
|3954 State Route 31
|Clay
|10/10/2023
|China Kin of Bridgeport
|7915 Route 298
|Cicero
|10/10/2023
|Cicero United Methodist Church
|8416 Brewerton Road
|Cicero
|10/9/2023
|Daily Bakery House, Inc.
|1449 Erie Boulevard East
|Syracuse
|10/10/2023
|Dee’s Diner
|1900 Brewerton Road
|Salina
|10/13/2023
|Dunkin Donuts
|2851 Erie Boulevard East
|Syracuse
|10/13/2023
|Dunkin Donuts
|8010 State Route 31
|Cicero
|10/10/2023
|Elbita’s Cocina Commissary
|435 North Salina Street
|Syracuse
|10/9/2023
|Elbridge Plaza Restaurant
|243 East Main Street
|Elbridge
|10/10/2023
|Familia Pizza
|8007 State Route 31
|Cicero
|10/10/2023
|Fayetteville Manlius Rod & Gun Club
|4545 Whetstone Road
|Manlius
|10/10/2023
|Five Guys
|3179 Erie Boulevard East
|Dewitt
|10/11/2023
|Hassan’s Halal Soul Food Commissary
|435 North Salina Street
|Syracuse
|10/9/2023
|Hinsdale Volunteer Fire Department
|113 Malden Road
|Salina
|10/13/2023
|Hometown Memory Szechuan Cuisine
|124 Headson Drive
|Syracuse
|10/10/2023
|Immanuel Lutheran Church
|4947 State Route 31
|Clay
|10/10/2023
|Inizio
|435 North Salina Street
|Syracuse
|10/9/2023
|J&J BBQ Katering Commissary
|4383 Route 31
|Clay
|10/10/2023
|James Geddes Apartments
|312 Gifford Street
|Syracuse
|10/12/2023
|Jillie Dogs Commissary
|435 North Salina Street
|Syracuse
|10/9/2023
|Johnny Gee’s BBQ & Catering Commissa
|435 North Salina Street
|Syracuse
|10/9/2023
|Jus Sum Jazz Lounge
|1965 West Fayette Street
|Syracuse
|10/9/2023
|Kirkville Fire Company
|Kirkville Road North
|Manlius
|10/9/2023
|Lei Lei
|435 North Salina Street
|Syracuse
|10/9/2023
|Little Caesars
|7871 Oswego Road
|Clay
|10/10/2023
|Maniltha’s Dosa Cart
|435 North Salina Street
|Syracuse
|10/9/2023
|Mariam’s Kitchen Catering Services
|435 North Salina Street
|Syracuse
|10/9/2023
|Northeast Senior Center Nutrition Pr
|716 Hawley Avenue
|Syracuse
|10/13/2023
|Northern Pines of Cicero
|6722 State Route 31
|Cicero
|10/9/2023
|Nutrition Fix
|8395 Oswego Road
|Clay
|10/10/2023
|Panera Bread #1107
|3409 Erie Boulevard East
|Dewitt
|10/11/2023
|Salt City Smokehouse Commissary
|435 North Salina Street
|Syracuse
|10/9/2023
|Salt City Test Kitchen
|435 North Salina Street
|Syracuse
|10/9/2023
|Saltin’ the City Commissary
|435 North Salina Street
|Syracuse
|10/9/2023
|Samantha’s Treats & Sweets
|9 Warren Street
|Tully
|10/12/2023
|Santangelo’s Ristorante
|673 Old Liverpool Road
|Salina
|10/13/2023
|Shifty’s
|1401 Burnet Avenue
|Syracuse
|10/10/2023
|Sinbun
|435 North Salina Street
|Syracuse
|10/9/2023
|Skan-Ellus Drive-In
|1659 Us Route 20 East
|Skaneateles
|10/13/2023
|Soulfood Extension (The)
|435 North Salina Street
|Syracuse
|10/9/2023
|SU Newhouse Snack Bar
|215 University Avenue
|Syracuse
|10/13/2023
|SU Pages Cafe
|222 Waverly Avenue
|Syracuse
|10/13/2023
|SU People’s Place
|Hendrick’S Chapel
|Syracuse
|10/13/2023
|Sunshine’s Coffee Shop
|6760 North Thompson Road
|Dewitt
|10/13/2023
|Sweat Bar & Bistro
|5791 Widewaters Parkway
|Dewitt
|10/11/2023
|Syr. Microd & Quarter Midget Club
|581 State Fair Boulevard
|Geddes
|10/13/2023
|Tasty Chengdu Cafe
|1113 East Fayette Street
|Syracuse
|10/10/2023
|Time 2 Eat Catering
|435 North Salina Street
|Syracuse
|10/9/2023
|Top This Pizza
|9664 Brewerton Road
|Cicero
|10/13/2023
|TownePlace Suites – Clay
|8505 Pepperidge Way
|Clay
|10/10/2023
|Vali’s Golden Apple @ Tanner Valley
|4040 Tanner Road
|Onondaga
|10/12/2023
|VFW Post #3146 Mattydale
|2000 Lemoyne Avenue
|Salina
|10/12/2023
|Wendy’s #308/591
|3260 Erie Boulevard East
|Dewitt
|10/9/2023
|Who Want Smoke BBQ & Catering
|435 North Salina Street
|Syracuse
|10/9/2023
|Wolf’s Patio Pizza
|146 Sun Harbor Drive
|Salina
|10/13/2023
|Zebb’s Deluxe Grill & Bar
|2803 Brewerton Road
|Salina
|10/12/2023
|Zhang Ji Spicy Hot Pot & Fried Skewe
|1449 Erie Boulevard East
|Syracuse
|10/10/2023