Restaurant owners excited to welcome theatre back, anticipate an increase in business

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Landmark Theatre in downtown Syracuse reopened for its first show on Tuesday night after being closed for over a year and a half. The reopening not only has theatergoers thrilled, but also local restaurant owners.

“We are so excited to have the theatre back,” says Ryan Benz, owner of Oh My Darling.

Doors open at 7:30 for Roald Dahl’s Charlie & The Chocolate Factory, and local restaurants like Oh My Darling are expecting a big crowd.

“We had just opened up when the theatre season was in, in 2019 and we saw at the time theatergoers are excited to come to the theatre and enjoy dinners and drinks beforehand and we are excited for a busy night ahead of us,” says Benz.

Benz is not only excited for a busy night, but also a busy season.

Benz added, “We really do see a great economic bump whenever the shows are in town and its not just on the nights that the shows are actually playing, but its when the cast are taking the experience of being here in Syracuse as well, we see that.”

Across the street at Epicuse, the feeling of excitement is mutual.

Nicole Samolis, owner of Epicuse says they anticipate seeing an increase in traffic and are well prepared.

“We created a fun theatre menu to be able to streamline what our offerings are, but also be able to get people in and out quickly. We find that most people come and eat before the show and then kind of after the show they head home,” says Samolis.

Samolis says the theatre menu has child friendly items on there for patrons who bring their children to the show, and fun cocktails for adults.

Its also just an extra bonus that both restaurants are walking distance from the Landmark Theatre on S Salina Street in downtown Syracuse.

Click here for more details about the Landmark Theatre.