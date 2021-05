ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– An extra lifeline for some of New York’s struggling small businesses is now available. Restaurants and food services have nearly $29 billion up for grabs in grant money.

Restaurants can apply for up to $10 million in aid. The Small Business Administration said recipients are not required to repay the funding, as long as funds are used no later than March 11, 2023. The applications opened at 12p.m. on Monday.