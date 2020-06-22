ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — City of Ithaca Mayor Svante Myrick announced on Twitter Monday that Restaurant Row will be closed beginning Thursday, June 25.
The closure will allow restaurants to expand their outdoor seating for a trial period.
Restaurant Row, Ithaca’s dining hub, is located on Aurora street.
A pedestrian path will be maintained for foot traffic.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- WATCH: Steamy with a few scattered storms this evening
- What to expect at the polls for New York’s primary day
- Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh addresses shooting over the weekend, city’s crime rate
- After DACA ruling, Trump heads to border to see wall
- Restaurant Row in City of Ithaca to be closed starting June 25
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App