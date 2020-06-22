Restaurant Row in City of Ithaca to be closed starting June 25

ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — City of Ithaca Mayor Svante Myrick announced on Twitter Monday that Restaurant Row will be closed beginning Thursday, June 25.

The closure will allow restaurants to expand their outdoor seating for a trial period.

Restaurant Row, Ithaca’s dining hub, is located on Aurora street.

A pedestrian path will be maintained for foot traffic.

