NEW YORK --- There are concerns New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is interfering with the New York Attorney General's investigation into accusations of misconduct made against him.

His accusers are also concerned he will have influence over the separate state assembly impeachment investigation.

Meanwhile, the Attorney General's investigation is continuing. By the end of the week investigators will have interviewed at least two accusers: Ana Liss and Charlotte Bennett. However, several state lawmakers are expressing concern about the governor exerting influence on the inquiry.

They said the governor’s office appears to be conducting its own review of the sexual harassment claims, even offering lawyers to staffers being questioned by the Attorney General’s team.

State Sen. Alessandra Biaggi of the Bronx and Westchester said this could be seen as an intimidation tactic.