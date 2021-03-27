Restaurants and bars operating at 75% capacity for Syracuse’s Sweet 16 match-up

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y (WSYR-TV) — Wolf’s Biergarten spent Saturday getting ready for the SU men’s basketball game.

Like other bars and restaurants, they will be operating at 75% capacity which means 95 people at Wolf’s Biergarten.

“We’re thrilled,” said General Manager Joseph Jones. “The staff, I mean, we really love to bartend and I think that that reflects on the customer’s experience here, which is why i think we established such great community rapport. And we’re just excited to be able to socialize with everyone that lives and is from Cuse,”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area