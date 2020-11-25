Restaurants dealing with Orange Zone restrictions

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — “We’re willing to do whatever it takes to get over this hump.”

Pastabilities bar manager Mark Hurley is able to put into words exactly what so many restaurant workers are feeling.

“Today’s weird, today’s kind of working in the twilight zone. We’ve been here before, St. Patrick’s weekend in March, it reminds me a lot of that,” Hurley said.

Emotionally scared from the shutdown that kept Pastabilities’ dining room closed until July. In that time, the staff was able to perfect a to-go operation that was the only option to keep the restaurant open.

Hurley said, “It’s not the ideal, but it’s better than the alternative. We’re proud of the system we were able to build.”

That system will go back into effect Wednesday, on the same night, in a normal year, Pastabilities would have one of the biggest crowds of the year: Thanksgiving Eve.

The restaurant looks different than it did at this time last year.

“Put up barriers between each dining area,” Hurley said. “Also new are these UV light fans.”

Lights intended to kill the virus and upgraded air filters, above and beyond what some other restaurants can afford to do.

“We’ve done everything we can to make this a safe dining environment. We feel really confident in that being open tonight and whenever we’re allowed to do so again,” Hurley said.

Managers are still working on the best plan to bring back outdoor dining if Orange Zone restrictions stay inside.