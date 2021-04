SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– Restaurants have until Sunday to sign up for a new gift card matching program in Onondaga County.

With the county gift card matching program, when you buy a gift card to a local restaurant, the county is willing to match the value incrementally from $25 to $100, resulting in a gift card worth double the initial amount. Restaurants can sign up here.

The program opens to consumers on Tuesday.