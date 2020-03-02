Restaurants in Downtown Syracuse extend Downtown Dining Weeks offerings

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Nine restaurants in Downtown Syracuse have extended their Downtown Dining Weeks offerings.

Here is a list of participating restaurants and what they are offering:

AppeThaizing: $20 dinner special through Friday, March 6

$20 dinner special through Friday, March 6 Clinton Street Pub: $10 lunch special through Friday, March 6. This special will only be served Wednesday, March 4, Thursday, March 5 and Friday, March 6.

$10 lunch special through Friday, March 6. This special will only be served Wednesday, March 4, Thursday, March 5 and Friday, March 6. Epicuse: $10 lunch special and $20 dinner special through Sunday, March 8

$10 lunch special and $20 dinner special through Sunday, March 8 Goodies 2: $10 lunch special and $25 dinner special through Tuesday, March 31

$10 lunch special and $25 dinner special through Tuesday, March 31 Kasai Ramen: $10 lunch special and $30 dinner special through Saturday, March 7

$10 lunch special and $30 dinner special through Saturday, March 7 Liehs & Steigerwald Downtown: Dinner specials include $30 per person and $35 for two people through Saturday, March 14. They are open for dinner from Thursday through Saturday each week.

Dinner specials include $30 per person and $35 for two people through Saturday, March 14. They are open for dinner from Thursday through Saturday each week. PMA Foods: $10 lunch special through Friday, March 6

$10 lunch special through Friday, March 6 Prime Steakhouse: $30 dinner special until Dow Jones Industrial Average is above 28,000

$30 dinner special until Dow Jones Industrial Average is above 28,000 The Fish Friar: $10 lunch special Monday through Thursday until the end of Lent on Thursday, April 9

The Downtown Dining Weeks officially ran from February 17 through March 1 and had 46 restaurants participating.

