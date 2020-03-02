Restaurants in Downtown Syracuse extend Downtown Dining Weeks offerings

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Nine restaurants in Downtown Syracuse have extended their Downtown Dining Weeks offerings.
Here is a list of participating restaurants and what they are offering:
- AppeThaizing: $20 dinner special through Friday, March 6
- Clinton Street Pub: $10 lunch special through Friday, March 6. This special will only be served Wednesday, March 4, Thursday, March 5 and Friday, March 6.
- Epicuse: $10 lunch special and $20 dinner special through Sunday, March 8
- Goodies 2: $10 lunch special and $25 dinner special through Tuesday, March 31
- Kasai Ramen: $10 lunch special and $30 dinner special through Saturday, March 7
- Liehs & Steigerwald Downtown: Dinner specials include $30 per person and $35 for two people through Saturday, March 14. They are open for dinner from Thursday through Saturday each week.
- PMA Foods: $10 lunch special through Friday, March 6
- Prime Steakhouse: $30 dinner special until Dow Jones Industrial Average is above 28,000
- The Fish Friar: $10 lunch special Monday through Thursday until the end of Lent on Thursday, April 9
The Downtown Dining Weeks officially ran from February 17 through March 1 and had 46 restaurants participating.
