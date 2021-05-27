Restaurants in Onondaga County have another chance to opt into the restaurant voucher program

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The first round of restaurant vouchers for Onondaga County has wrapped up, but for restaurants that want to participate in the next series, they have between May 28 and June 4 to opt in or out of the Keeping It Local voucher program.

Starting Monday June 7th at 7p.m., patrons can go to the voucher website and redeem more vouchers. Vouchers for the first round are sold out. Beginning Tuesday, June 8th at 11 a.m., there will be an allotment for seniors where people 65+ can call the senior voucher line at (315) 218-1987.

Vouchers for the second round can be redeemed June 8 to 23, and there will be another full round expected after that. More details will be announced in the coming weeks.