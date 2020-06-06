Restaurants prepare to open outdoor seating for customers

(WSYR-TV) — There is a busy weekend ahead for many local restaurants as they welcome customers to outdoor dining areas.

Earlier this week, NewsChannel 9 checked in with Limp Lizard in Liverpool as they heard the news of the governor’s announcement to allow outdoor seating.

Limp Lizard didn’t hesitate to get back to business once outdoor seating was given the green light.

“It was a mad rush because we didn’t have a lot of time, but we all pulled together, a bunch of our employees came in, we got everything set up,” said Jamie Ash, an employee at the restaurant. “We have a lot of projects set up right now, so we had to clean up those projects to get people back in the door to use restrooms and everything.”

Doing so well with their take-out orders, employees were able to be brought back in a few weeks ago to prepare for reopening.

It is on a first-come, first-serve basis with no reservations needed. But safety remains on their mind as customers return.

Tables are spaced out to make sure staff can move throughout the dining area while maintaining social distancing with each other as well as their customers.

“You’ll notice that there’s no ketchup or barbecue on the table because that’s being brought out to be sanitized for each individual party,” said Ash.

And of course, masks will be a must.

But it is all a welcomed change of pace after doing a lot of takeout, as they eagerly welcome their loyal customers back.

“This is huge for us because we’ve just been relying on take-out orders,” said Ash. “To everybody who put in orders all this time that we were closed we were able to sustain our business, but just these last two days seeing how this has worked out. We’re going to get right back in the swing of this.”

Ready to get back into the swing of things, one customers at a time.

Limp Lizard will be open on the following days: