Restoring Lake Placid’s Olympic luster 40 years later

LAKE PLACID, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Forty years ago this week, the world came to the Adirondacks for the 1980 Winter Olympics and the Village of Lake Placid has treasured that legacy ever since.

But after four decades, some of Lake Placid’s world-class venues are showing their age.

Andrew Weibrecht learned to ski on world-class slopes. Today, the medals he earned in Vancouver and Sochi greet visitors to the family’s business – the Mirror Lake Inn.

The memorable names of 1980 inspired him growing up and many returned this week to celebrate the 40th anniversary.

They understand the mystique of this tiny Adirondack village because of the memories they crafted for all of us and themselves.

“Just being able to go into the village,” said Kitty Carruthers Conrad, a two-time Olympic Figure Skater. “That’s the best part is getting to meet some other athletes. Whereas at a world championship or international competition, it’s just figure skaters. So, we had that opportunity and are still friends with a lot of the other athletes, so it’s pretty sweet.”

This 40th anniversary celebration is a testament to Lake Placid teamwork. Shop owners, innkeepers and volunteers by the hundreds, banding together for the greater good.

“Bringing big sporting events may not be the backbone of the business community, but those give us a reputation to bring people here,” said Cathy Johnson, a Lake Placid shopkeeper. “It’s very important for tourism, even if you’re not going to be a ski jumper or be a bi-athlete. It still brings people here.”

And to keep people coming, New York State will spend an estimated $100 million to upgrade aging Olympic venues starting this fall.

Those plans have already helped the region land major international competitions, including the World University Games, which is expected to draw more than 2,000 athletes in 2023.

“I think that when national governing bodies and international federations see Lake Placid on the docket, they know that it’s going to be well taken care of,” said Paul Wylie, a silver medal figure skater from the 1992 Winter Olympics.

Feb 1980: The Olympic Flame during the Winter Olympic Games at Lake Placid, NY, USA. \ Mandatory Credit: Tony Duffy /Allsport

Two members of the Olympic Sky Diving Team “Golden Knights” come down behind the Olympic rings shortly before the beginning of the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympc games at Lake Placid on February 13, 1980. (Photo by – / EPU / AFP) (Photo by -/EPU/AFP via Getty Images)

Spectators and athletes from all over the world watch the opening ceremony of the XIIIth Winter Olympic Games 14 February 1980 in Lake Placid. AFP PHOTO (Photo credit should read STAFF/AFP via Getty Images)

A protester against the Moscow summer Olympics boycott during the Opening Ceremony for the XIII Olympic Winter Games on 14 February 1980 at the Lake Placid Equestrian Stadium, Lake Placid, United States. (Photo by Steve Powell/Allsport/Getty Images)

The competing nations Olympic flag bearers arrive at the Opening Ceremony for the XIII Olympic Winter Games on 14 February 1980 at the Lake Placid Equestrian Stadium, Lake Placid, United States. (Photo by Don Morley/Allsport/Getty Images)

A generic view of spectators watching the Opening Ceremony for the XIII Olympic Winter Games on 14 February 1980 at the Lake Placid Equestrian Stadium, Lake Placid, United States. (Photo by Steve Powell/Allsport/Getty Images)

The official Olympic flag bearers arrive at the Opening Ceremony for the XIII Olympic Winter Games on 14 February 1980 at the Lake Placid Equestrian Stadium, Lake Placid, United States. (Photo by Steve Powell/Allsport/Getty Images)

Spectators and athletes from all over the world watch the opening ceremony of the XIIIth Winter Olympic Games on February 14, 1980 in Lake Placid. (Photo by STAFF / AFP) (Photo credit should read STAFF/AFP via Getty Images)

15th February 1980: The representatives of Switzerland, USSR and Yugoslavia at the opening ceremony of the 1980 Winter Olympic Games, at Lake Placid, USA. (Photo by Central Press/Getty Images)

East German speed skater Karin Enke smiles as she waves to her fans after winning the women’s 500m race 15 February 1980 in Lake Placid at the Winter Olympic Games. Enke won the gold medal in front of USA’s Leah Mueller (silver) and Natalya Petruseva (bronze) from the Soviet Union. AFP PHOTO/EPU/SIGURDOEN (Photo credit should read SIGURDOEN/AFP via Getty Images)

American ice skaters Tai Babilonia and Randy Gardner are in action during the figure skating couples training session on February 15, 1980 at Lake Placid as part of the 1980 Winter Olympic Games. (Photo by Jean-Claude DELMAS / EPU / AFP) (Photo by JEAN-CLAUDE DELMAS/EPU/AFP via Getty Images)

The East German pair (C) made up of Hans Rinn (R) and Norbert Hahn smile as they wave to the crowd, flanked by the Italians (L) Peter Gschnitzer and Karl Brunner and the Austrians Georg Fluckinger and Karl Schrott, during the doubles luge medals’ ceremony 19 February 1980 in Lake Placid at the XIIIth Winter Olympic Games. Rinn and Hahn won the gold medal becoming the first pair to repeat as Olympic champions. The Italians won the silver medal and the Austrians, the bronze. AFP PHOTO/EPU/GRAF (Photo credit should read GRAF/AFP via Getty Images)

LAKE PLACID, NY – FEB 22: Team USA celebrates their 4-3 victory over the Soviet Union in the semi-final Men’s Ice Hockey event at the Winter Olympic Games in Lake Placid, New York on February 22, 1980. The game was dubbed “the Miracle on Ice”. The USA went on to win the gold medal by defeating Finland 4-2 in the gold medal game. (Photo by Steve Powell /Getty Images)

24 Feb 1980: General view of the arena during the gold medal game between the United States and Finland at the Winter Olympics in Lake Placid, New York. The United States won the game 4-2 and the gold medal.

