Restoring Lake Placid’s Olympic luster 40 years later

LAKE PLACID, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Forty years ago this week, the world came to the Adirondacks for the 1980 Winter Olympics and the Village of Lake Placid has treasured that legacy ever since.
But after four decades, some of Lake Placid’s world-class venues are showing their age.
Andrew Weibrecht learned to ski on world-class slopes. Today, the medals he earned in Vancouver and Sochi greet visitors to the family’s business – the Mirror Lake Inn.
The memorable names of 1980 inspired him growing up and many returned this week to celebrate the 40th anniversary.
They understand the mystique of this tiny Adirondack village because of the memories they crafted for all of us and themselves.
“Just being able to go into the village,” said Kitty Carruthers Conrad, a two-time Olympic Figure Skater. “That’s the best part is getting to meet some other athletes. Whereas at a world championship or international competition, it’s just figure skaters. So, we had that opportunity and are still friends with a lot of the other athletes, so it’s pretty sweet.”
This 40th anniversary celebration is a testament to Lake Placid teamwork. Shop owners, innkeepers and volunteers by the hundreds, banding together for the greater good.
“Bringing big sporting events may not be the backbone of the business community, but those give us a reputation to bring people here,” said Cathy Johnson, a Lake Placid shopkeeper. “It’s very important for tourism, even if you’re not going to be a ski jumper or be a bi-athlete. It still brings people here.”
And to keep people coming, New York State will spend an estimated $100 million to upgrade aging Olympic venues starting this fall.
Those plans have already helped the region land major international competitions, including the World University Games, which is expected to draw more than 2,000 athletes in 2023.
“I think that when national governing bodies and international federations see Lake Placid on the docket, they know that it’s going to be well taken care of,” said Paul Wylie, a silver medal figure skater from the 1992 Winter Olympics.
