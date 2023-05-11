LAFAYETTE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It may sound cliché’ but lacrosse is really is like a large family. So, it’s no surprise the LaFayette lax community is coming together to help a brother, who spent 30 years protecting others as a Syracuse Police officer.

“I’m just ready to take the challenge and do what I can to get through it,” said Joe Evans, retired Syracuse Police officer.

A challenge no one can prepare for. But Joe Evans is up for the fight.

“It is a life-altering accident that happened nearly six months ago unexpected and you know it just a huge change,” said Evans.

It was of October of 2022 when Evans was paralyzed, after falling 15 feet from a roof while helping his family work on their home. Everything changed in a matter of seconds, but that hasn’t altered his outlook on life.

“Right now it is process of rehab and just a new life for me,” said Evans.

A new life filled with love and support from not only his family, but the community.

The LaFayette Athletic Booster club held a “Backyard Battle” Boys and Girls Lacrosse Fundraiser on Thursday night at LaFayette High School, where Evans was once a student and athlete playing lacrosse on the same field nearly 40 years ago.

“I expected to come up to the game and have a couple of my family members come and join me. I had no idea it was going to be this kind of outpouring and support,” said Evans.

Evans graduated from LaFayette High School back in 1985, playing lacrosse throughout his high school career and some of his college years.

“This means a lot to my family and I, and it means a lot to my dad about how much he meant to the community and its showing a lot how much they care not just about him but all of us,” said Marissa Evans, daughter of Joe Evans.

Evans continues to remain in high spirits and he’s got an army of people rooting for him.

“We’ll get through it and continue on,” said Evans.

The booster club says the goal of the fundraiser is to help pay for Evans as he continues his road to recovery. For those who are interested in donating, there are two ways:

Facebook – LaFayette Athletic Booster Club

Venmo – LaFayette Athletic Booster Club