Retirement parade held for Syracuse school teacher

(WSYR-TV) — If Syracuse school teacher Jackie Vercillo thought her retirement day would be a quiet one, things changed quickly on Monday afternoon.

More than 30 cars full of colleagues, friends and well-wishers surprised her with a “Retirement Parade” at her home.

Vercillo was showered with love and gratitude in a noisy salute that went on for several minutes. Her entire career, all 27 years, was spent teaching and loving 4th graders at Lemoyne Elementary School on the city’s northside.

On Monday, for a few minutes, she got a little bit of that love in return.

