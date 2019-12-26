Return, exchange or buy more: Destiny USA bustling the day after Christmas

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The day after Christmas is traditionally a day where shoppers go back to the mall to make those holiday returns or exchanges.

Some made those returns or exchanges after buying or receiving a gift they may not have liked, or in need of a different style or size.

“I bought someone the wrong size shoes so you know I decided to bring it back and get the right size. It’s too busy for me in here today. I just came here to do the return,” said Nasih Jones, shopper.

“I don’t know, it’s kind of like a tradition. It’s our thing to do it the day after, and shoes and clothes that didn’t fit,” said Rebecca Johnson, shopper.

The National Retail Federation predicted this year that 77% of shoppers return some of their gifts and 20% of those will return more than half of them.

However many people came to the mall, simply to take advantage of those post-Christmas sales. Shoppers were anxious and excited to spend all of their gift cards and cash they may have received over the holidays.

Just because Christmas is over, doesn’t mean the hustle and bustle stops at the mall 🛍

Lots of shoppers picking up forgotten gifts and making those returns and exchanges! Tune in to @NewsChannel9 tonight to see how busy @destinyusa is. #LocalSYR #SYR pic.twitter.com/zg8mkx8oFJ — Adrienne Smith (@AdrienneSmithTV) December 26, 2019

On Thursday afternoon, one family that NewsChannel 9 spoke with traveled all the way from Spain to Central New York for the holidays, taking advantage of all that Destiny USA has to offer.

“No, we’re not here to return. We’re here to buy more, to take advantage of the sales before we go back,” said James Rosow, shopper. “It’s fun because we’re not here that much, so it’s fun to come to the mall. There’s not malls like this in Spain so they (his kids) were commenting on how huge it is and how many stores, so it’s fun for us,” said Rosow.

The Rosows weren’t the only people who came to Destiny for the sales.

“Shopping, definitely. All of the gift cards I got, taking advantage of all of the sales and yeah, pretty much enjoying what I got,” said Bailey Spencer, shopper.

For more information on Destiny USA’s hours and store sales, click here.

For more local news, follow Adrienne Smith on Twitter @AdrienneSmithTV

More from NewsChannel 9: