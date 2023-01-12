SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – It’s a rainy, cool Thursday night, but the winter feel, and look returns Friday. Details are below…

Have umbrella handy out and about tonight

Occasional rain, heavy at times, is expected tonight through about 6 or 7 am Friday. Temperatures slowly drop through the 30s but will still be above freezing for the morning commute.

Ending as a bit of snow… and probably only a little

After close to an inch of rain falls late Thursday afternoon through Thursday night, that rain ends as some snow on the backside of the storm responsible for all the rain.

This storm has been trending faster and faster and is tracking a bit farther south, so that means we’ll feel the temperatures drop a little quicker compared to what it looked like earlier this week. Temperatures are expected to fall from the mid to upper 30s near sunrise Friday into the 20s by sunset.

This temperature drop will result in rain changing to snow quickly after 6 or 7 am. The wind picks up too from the northwest between 10 and 20 mph with higher gusts dropping wind chills into the upper teens to mid-20s much of the day.

We expect much of CNY to pick up a coating to 2 inches of snow by sunset Friday evening following the morning changeover across the area. The least amount of snow is likely to occur out towards the Mohawk Valley, while 3 or 4 inches could very well fall up towards the Lake Ontario shoreline, and possibly even a bit more than that Sodus westbound, and up around Watertown/North Country.

Slick in spots Friday

If you are traveling up near Lake Ontario shoreline and the Watertown area/North Country area be sure to give yourself extra time to reach your destination as roads could be at least somewhat slick/sloppy.

It remains brisk and turns even colder Friday night into Saturday with another coating to an inch or so of fluffy snow possible Friday night compliments of Lake Ontario near and west of Syracuse and I-81.

Mainly dry & feeling like January this weekend?

Once the lingering lake flakes taper off Saturday morning/midday we’re looking at a dry and cold weekend with sun returning Sunday. Temperatures won’t get out of the 20s Saturday with wind chills in the teens, but should sneak back into the 30s Sunday.